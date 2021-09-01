Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,793 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

