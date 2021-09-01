Associated Banc Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the average volume of 149 call options.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,646. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

