ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ACLLF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

OTCMKTS ACLLF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 13,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. ATCO has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

