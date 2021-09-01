ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.67.

ATCO stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 128,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,253. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$35.68 and a 1-year high of C$46.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

