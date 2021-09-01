Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. Athene has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that Athene will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

