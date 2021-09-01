Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Down 4.1%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $61.54. 1,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 70,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATLC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $992.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,342. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

