Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Down 4.1%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $61.54. 1,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 70,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $992.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. Research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $199,348.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,342. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

