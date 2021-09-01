Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $70.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

