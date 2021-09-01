Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Raises Dividend to $1.95 Per Share

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of ATRI opened at $694.06 on Wednesday. Atrion has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.13.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atrion by 74.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 597.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 56.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.