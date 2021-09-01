Aurox (URUS) Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $240,598.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for about $13.12 or 0.00027161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00852536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

