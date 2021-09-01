Auto Market Cap Reaches $67.59 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $1,275.21 or 0.02580532 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $67.59 million and $5.72 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auto has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00139811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00833367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

