Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.84.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock opened at $310.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.60 and its 200 day moving average is $292.48. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.