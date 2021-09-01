Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $310.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.60 and a 200-day moving average of $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.84.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

