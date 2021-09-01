Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 5,917 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,542 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

