Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 56,677 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,909. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70.

