Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,634. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

