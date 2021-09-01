Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.1% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $456.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.60 and a 200-day moving average of $384.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

