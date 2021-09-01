Auxano Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $17,609,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $9,457,000.

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,083. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

