Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,711 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

AB stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 155,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,430. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

