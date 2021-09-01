Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 228,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 218,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,682,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

