Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $11.03 on Wednesday, reaching $269.97. 11,653,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,052. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average of $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

