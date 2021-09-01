Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.02% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 132.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

ECF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 33,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,784. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

