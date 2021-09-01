Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.72. 1,057,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $563.33. The company has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

