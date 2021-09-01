Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The firm has a market cap of $202.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

