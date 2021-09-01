Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 199,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,853. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

