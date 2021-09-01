Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 64,898 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Mplx stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,987. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

