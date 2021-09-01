Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,209,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,093,586. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

