Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.35. 2,693,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,718. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

