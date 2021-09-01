Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. 11,456,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,185,143. The company has a market cap of $248.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

