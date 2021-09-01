Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 24,722 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,722 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $444,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. 1,108,952 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

