Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 58,505 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,505 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $47,263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Invesco by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after buying an additional 1,261,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

