Aviva (LON:AV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AV. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

AV opened at GBX 404.10 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 404.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 400.23.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Insiders have acquired 107,267 shares of company stock worth $45,435,482 over the last quarter.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

