AVT (AVT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $173,262.00

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One AVT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AVT has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. AVT has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00834135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048671 BTC.

AVT Profile

AVT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars.

