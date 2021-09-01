Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after buying an additional 808,683 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Baidu by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after buying an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 93.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after acquiring an additional 834,614 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

