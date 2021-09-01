Balancer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $89.90 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $215.84 million and $89.90 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $31.08 or 0.00064075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00129647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00849004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

