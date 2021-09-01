Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 290,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 190,567 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

