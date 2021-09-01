Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. 70,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

