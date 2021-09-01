Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 16,745.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 397,035 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $36,436,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.05. 6,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,260. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

