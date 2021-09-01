Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,527. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

