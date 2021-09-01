Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 221,642 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 490.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,642 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.22% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,278,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

