Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.49 and its 200 day moving average is $208.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.