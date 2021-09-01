Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,995,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 490,418 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 447,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,928,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.70.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

