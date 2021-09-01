Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,746 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $56.22. 184,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,513. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

