Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $12.62 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.00. 32,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.