Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.45 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

