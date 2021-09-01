Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $8.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.25. 62,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,467. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $156.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $147.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.