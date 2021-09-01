Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in CVS Health by 20.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 400,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after buying an additional 66,934 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $895,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,347,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $446,171,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 34.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.65. 299,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

