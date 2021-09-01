Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $205.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.