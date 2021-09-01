Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KLA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 68.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

