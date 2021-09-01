Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.60% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,614. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

